In the rear seat of memory

<p>Nearly seven decades later, our 1958 SSLC educational tour remains a vivid memory. When the tour notice appeared on the board, I mentioned it casually at home but did not press the matter. With five siblings studying in the same school, I knew finances were tight.</p>.<p>I quietly prepared instead for the NCC camp at Uppinangadi scheduled later that month. Then, on the penultimate day of registration, my father handed me Rs 30 and simply said, “Join the tour.” It felt like a blessing. I rushed to our tour coordinator, Sachithanandiah sir, and became the 44th student in a group capped at 45—much to the delight of my friends.</p>.<p>Departure day arrived with electric excitement. By 7 am, my friends—Menzel D’Souza, Devaiah, and Devaraj—and I had decorated the state transport bus with banners announcing our ‘scholarly expedition’. We wisely occupied the rear seats, leaving the front rows to our disciplinarian head master and Sachithanandiah sir. For many of us, it was the first travel beyond Kodagu! </p>.Walking into surprises.<p>Those were the days before gadgets, or even portable radios. Entertainment came courtesy of Achappa’s mouth organ. His lilting film tunes, accompanied by enthusiastic clapping from the rest of us, turned the long ride from Somwarpet to Bengaluru, with stops in between, into a moving concert.</p>.<p>We breezed through the Mysore Dasara Exhibition, the palace, and Somnathpur before descending to the Shivanasamudra powerhouse. As the lift moved downward, chatter filled the air—until Devaiah suddenly declared, “If the lift fails, we will all go to heaven together!” And there was instant silence. At the powerhouse, the roaring turbines terrified us. Two patient engineers explained hydroelectric generation – our first lesson in applied science.</p>.<p>At Mandya Sugars, bullock carts lined both sides of the highway, waiting to unload sugarcanes. Our diplomat extraordinaire, Devaiah, befriended the cart drivers and returned triumphantly with pieces of chopped sugarcane. We chewed happily, taking care not to advertise our feast to the teachers. </p>.<p>The next day included Ramanagara’s silk unit, where the unpleasant smell of cocoons contrasted sharply with the beauty of finished silk.</p>.<p>At HAL we were slightly disappointed: instead of large aircraft under assembly, we saw a few smaller planes and helicopters under maintenance. </p>.<p>Day three brought us to Lalbagh, Vidhana Soudha and Cubbon Park. At HMT we watched machines being manufactured, though watches would come later. A visit to BEL proved rather too technical for our young minds. </p>.<p>The highlight of the day was watching the Hindi blockbuster Madhumathi at Alankar Theatre in Majestic. Our town had only a tent cinema; we were awestruck by the grand interiors, synchronised lighting and pushback seats. </p>.<p>On the final morning, the HM found our classroom at MSS School, Basavangudi, chaotic. His advice still echoes in my ears: “Leave a place as clean as you found it.”</p>.<p>We returned to Somwarpet tired but triumphant. Nearly 70 years later, every detail remains fresh—the school, the playground, the Channabasappa Memorial Hall, our NCC officers including Havildar Velu, and even Siddappa the gardener. </p> <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>