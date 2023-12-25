In the shadow of the anti-conversion law

Christmas will be a low-key affair in several homes this year. The violence in Manipur has dampened the celebratory mood that usually stretches through the month until the first week of January. The Indigenous Tribal Leader’s Forum, a conglomerate of various tribes in Churachandpur, has asked all Zo Kukis to do away with usual celebrations and to keep the festival low-key by just attending the Christmas service and not organising fellowship feasts in the church. With hundreds of Christians languishing in prisons in other parts of the country on alleged charges of conversion under the anti-conversion laws, their families and relatives too would be deprived of the joy of Christmas.