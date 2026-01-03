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In the trenches of nostalgia

In the trenches of nostalgia

What began as mischief ended in a lingering memory
H Narayanan
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:50 IST
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:50 IST
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