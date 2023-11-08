In touch with intuition

It is a web-based word game created by software engineer Josh Wardle and taken over by the New York Times. It has captivated thousands around the globe, converting them into avid addicts. You are required to guess the intended word, which is a valid 5-letter word, in six tries. The colours of the tiles will change to show how close your guess is to the answer. A green tile is when the letter is in the correct place. If the letter is in the wrong spot, it will turn yellow. If the letter has not been used at all, it will turn black. The alphabet is also visible, and its tiles will also reflect the same colours, helping you get closer to the answer. A dictionary can help, but the fun lies in using your skills and falling back on the five-letter words stored in your mind.