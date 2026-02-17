Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Inches apart, worlds away

Inches apart, worlds away

Time was when a daily commute—by elevator, bus, or train—involved strangers exchanging nods and sometimes striking up conversations that unexpectedly blossomed into friendships.
C V R Joga Rao
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 20:38 IST
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 20:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Social mediaOpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us