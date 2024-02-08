Inclusive intentions, exclusive outcomes

While the park opened in 2022, a recent article revealed a low turnout. This revelation is troubling and begs the question: Why has the park been mostly unused? Currently, the park is accessible only to CwDs and their guardians. Although the physical infrastructure within the park allows CwDs to use it freely, the current segregation from other children points to a lack of forethought and understanding of ‘inclusivity’. ‘Othering’ is a term often used to describe the act of excluding some individuals from the larger group, as they are seen as different. By making the park ‘exclusive’ to CwDs, the state is further entrenching the idea that they are somehow ‘different,’ normalising their exclusion from society.