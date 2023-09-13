I.N.D.I.A alliance for an inclusive, progressive Bharat

The I.N.D.I.A alliance will commit itself to job creation on a large scale. It will not mislead the young voters by false promises, which are later dubbed as ‘jumla’. We will rescue the economy from the clutches of jobless growth and give it a humane face that cares for every Indian's development. Special time-bound initiatives shall be undertaken to minimise the level of income inequality which has witnessed obscene heights of disparity. Wealth creation is important, but the alliance is against the concentration of wealth and national assets in the hands of a select few. The market must work on fair terms and on a balanced principle for all.