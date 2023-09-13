I.N.D.I.A alliance for an inclusive, progressive Bharat

The Narendra Modi-led government has expertise in creating a ‘society of spectacle’. According to French philosopher Guy Debord, such a society is shaped around a mosaic of pseudo-worlds that can only be looked at, bereft of any meaning or substance.
The latest such piece of mosaic which keeps the spectacle running is the debate around ‘One Nation, One Election’. This is nothing but a smokescreen to cover up allegations surrounding Modi’s proximity to a businessman whose deeds have been shaping headlines around the world. Even as this debate rages on, comes another meaningless spectacle with respect to whether the country is to be called India or Bharat.
However, the purpose of this article is not to expose the hollowness of his craft of creating a spectacle, but to share how the united Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to roll out its programme after a successful meeting in Mumbai recently. The allies agreed that this great nation needs a set of progressive ideas and a future-oriented outlook. These ideas should be focused on addressing the diverse challenges and opportunities that India faces, while also upholding the principles of inclusivity, social justice, economic growth, and sustainability.
Even a hardcore Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter will agree that India is being suffocated by unprecedented economic duress, marked by income inequality, out-of-control cost of living, and lack of social security. The suffocation is being made worse by trying to manage the economic issues by moving the tensions and contradictions to the social and cultural terrain. India has not witnessed this level of polarisation in recent history. The people of India are desperately looking to find the space to breathe.
The I.N.D.I.A alliance is committed to inclusive governance with policies and programmes that are designed to benefit all segments of society, especially the most marginalised sections. Representation of the poor across all caste groups in decision-making bodies is crucial to the idea of the alliance.
The alliance will prioritise quality education for all by investing in public education, teacher training, and curriculum development. This would include modernising the education system to promote critical thinking, creativity, and practical skills. The pedagogy will have elements of diversity and social justice because in a country like India education must be an instrument of emancipation as well.
The I.N.D.I.A alliance will commit itself to job creation on a large scale. It will not mislead the young voters by false promises, which are later dubbed as ‘jumla’. We will rescue the economy from the clutches of jobless growth and give it a humane face that cares for every Indian's development. Special time-bound initiatives shall be undertaken to minimise the level of income inequality which has witnessed obscene heights of disparity. Wealth creation is important, but the alliance is against the concentration of wealth and national assets in the hands of a select few. The market must work on fair terms and on a balanced principle for all.
The alliance will strive to create a robust and affordable healthcare system that provides quality medical services to every citizen, regardless of their economic status. The Covid-19 years exposed the fragile base of our healthcare infrastructure, and we have also seen the Union government ignoring the signals of decay in the sector.
The alliance will examine all the healthcare models across the states and develop one which shall be patient-centric. This could involve expanding public healthcare infrastructure and implementing health insurance schemes in a manner which does not look at the profits accruing to insurance companies as the priority.
The I.N.D.I.A alliance will renew efforts to eradicate caste-based discrimination, and promote social justice. Policies should aim to uplift historically oppressed communities, and bridge the social gap. In this line, a nationwide caste census is an important goal. The last caste census was held in 1931, and India urgently requires the latest scientific data to address the aspirations of the people and marginalised communities.
The social justice concerns of our times demand a nuanced critique and a challenge to established power structures, institutions, and ideologies. The existing systems are flawed and necessitate fundamental transformation; the alliance will prioritise the voices and concerns of marginalised and oppressed groups, giving them agency in shaping the direction of this great nation.
The I.N.D.I.A alliance is cognisant that a true democracy must protect freedom of speech and ensure that citizens can express their opinion without fear of retribution, thereby fostering a culture of open dialogue and healthy debate.
Religious and ethnic intolerance following polarisation as a political strategy has contributed to widening divides among different religious and ethnic communities, making it challenging for people from diverse backgrounds to co-exist harmoniously. Polarising politics thrives on creating more schisms among the people in different part of India — this has led to discrimination and marginalisation of the minorities, particularly the Muslims and the Christians. Such discriminatory policies and practices, either ignored or endorsed by the State, has also impacted their access to education, employment, and other opportunities, hindering the socio-economic development of these communities.
The I.N.D.I.A alliance shall make sure that this regressive slide of our Republic is reversed without delay.
(Manoj Kumar Jha is an RJD leader, and Member of the Rajya Sabha)
