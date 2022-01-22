India and Nepal need to talk with, not at each other

For now, the heat and dust seem to have settled swiftly on the latest round of bickering between India and Nepal over the territorial dispute involving Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura after both issued back-to-back statements asserting their competing claims. Both countries stake claim to the 335-sq km of land located at the tri-junction of India, Nepal and Tibet.

India issued a statement first amidst growing outrage in Nepal over remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally at Haldwani in Uttarakhand on December 30, where he said that the road to Lipulekh was being widened.

The reference to Lipulekh did not go down well in Nepal, among the political parties as well as the common people, with the mention of Lipulekh being perceived as undermining its territorial integrity.

The Indian embassy's statement in Kathmandu held that India's "position on the India-Nepal boundary is well known, consistent and unambiguous". It also said that "the established inter-governmental mechanisms and channels are most appropriate for communication and dialogue".

The Sher Bahadur Deuba-led Nepal government, in turn, came under tremendous pressure to counter the Indian statement not just from opposition parties, including the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), or CPN-UML, led by former PM KP Sharma Oli but also members of his coalition – the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and the CPN (Unified Socialist) - and his party, the Nepali Congress.

It, therefore, responded by saying that Lipulekh was an integral part of Nepal. But Kathmandu's assertion was not belligerent, noting that it was "committed to resolving the border issues on the basis of historical treaties and agreements, facts, maps and evidence through diplomatic channels as per the spirit of friendly relations between the two countries."

The conciliatory note struck by both New Delhi and Kathmandu indicated that neither side wants the territorial dispute to gain further traction in Nepal, where it is an extremely emotive issue.

But what is amply clear is that the boundary dispute remains a major irritant in bilateral relations. It has become a festering wound with the potential to take a turn for the worse at any time.

With parliamentary elections in Nepal slated towards this year-end, the political parties there will seek to rake up the boundary issue and whip up anti-India sentiments once again.

Bilateral relations had gone into a tailspin for nearly a year after India published a new map in early November 2019 following the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. It showed the disputed Kalapani as a part of India's territory.

In retaliation, the then Nepal government led by Oli published a new map in May 2020 that showed Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani as part of the Himalayan country's territory. The following month, the Oli government steered a constitutional amendment through both houses of Parliament, allowing for a change in the national emblem of Nepal to show the new map. It was passed by an overwhelming majority by both the houses.

Undoubtedly, Oli's shrewd move to change Nepal's map was driven by his desire to burnish his "nationalistic" credentials and strengthen his position as PM in the face of serious challenges to his leadership from within the coalition. However, matters may not have reached such a pass had New Delhi acceded to Kathmandu's demand for talks at the foreign secretary-level to discuss the territorial dispute instead of making the pandemic an excuse not to hold such a meeting even as virtual meetings were being held with other countries.

It is imperative that New Delhi and Kathmandu begin to engage on this dispute instead of allowing matters to drift any further. Indeed, it is incumbent upon India, as the bigger neighbour with its avowed 'Neighbourhood First' policy, to take the lead in initiating a dialogue to resolve the dispute, intractable as it might seem now that Nepal has altered its map to include the disputed territories within its boundaries.

Such a move may also help disabuse the notion within the Nepalese establishment that when it comes to complex issues, India is unwilling to discuss them. As a Nepalese ambassador to India once told me, "We have very close and deep-rooted ties with India. And yet, there's one thing that's missing in our ties. When differences arise, India just doesn't talk to us. Whatever may be the problem, at least we need to show that something is being done about it."

The Indian side may say diplomacy is conducted behind closed doors. But in the case of the boundary dispute, a visible effort by New Delhi to engage with Kathmandu may go a long way in checking the anti-India sentiment that builds up in Nepal over sensitive matters. The unofficial blockade imposed by India on Nepal in 2015, for instance, remains a sore point to this day.

Miffed as New Delhi has been with Kathmandu's alteration of the map, it needs to engage with Nepal on the boundary issue. This is also necessitated by the 'China factor' as it woos Nepal with resources and investments. China's imprint on Nepal's politics and polity has been steadily growing, with its envoy in Kathmandu openly and unabashedly meddling in the country's domestic politics.

Nepal, of course, is also not averse to playing the China card with India. In such a scenario, it is vital for India to protect its strategic interests. While PM Deuba's visit to India earlier this month had to be shelved owing to the Omicron surge, the Nepalese leader should be able to make the trip in the coming months. A beginning should then be made towards resolving the simmering territorial dispute instead of letting it boil over.

(The writer is a senior New Delhi-based journalist)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.