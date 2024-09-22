India-China ties at a crossroads as security, economic pressures clash

China began working on its ancient dictum “shangren wu zuguo” (businessmen have no motherland) by enticing chambers of commerce, media and think-tanks in India. As a result, China became India’s largest trading partner last year, with $118 billion in bilateral trade, with over $85 billion in trade surplus.

Cumulatively, China has earned about $1.6 trillion in trade surpluses from India in the last decade and a half, but it is unwilling to invest even a small percentage of this in India. Indian exporters face non-tariff barriers and other restrictions in the China market, despite Beijing’s WTO commitments. China’s investments in India are miniscule -- about $8 billion, coming from a $18 trillion economy.