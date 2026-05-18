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India deepens its multi-dimensional ties with UAE

India deepens its multi-dimensional ties with UAE

New Delhi is not to choose between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, but to widen the channels through which energy, capital, and strategic access flow
Ninad D Sheth
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:25 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:25 IST
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