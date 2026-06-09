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India has brokered a rupee truce, not won peace

India has brokered a rupee truce, not won peace

The Reserve Bank of India has already made one big move to crush the buildup of speculative short positions in the rupee, though it had to be partially rolled back.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:16 IST
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