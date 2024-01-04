India has stakes in Hasina’s win

The BNP is boycotting the elections, maintaining that they will neither be free nor fair as they are not being held under the watch of a caretaker government as demanded by the Opposition. However, the BNP would have done well to contest the elections by virtue of being the largest opposition party. It would also have given Bangladeshi voters a choice despite fears that the polls will be rigged once again. Bangladesh last had elections under a neutral government in 1996 after Hasina herself carried out a concerted campaign for it. Ironically, once in power, her government abolished the constitutional provision to have elections under a caretaker government.