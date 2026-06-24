Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Wooing Iran is problematic but imperative

Wooing Iran is problematic but imperative

Narendra Modi owes it to the nation to reach out to the Iranian leadership even before Masoud Pezeshkian arrives to attend the BRICS summit in September.
M K Bhadrakumar
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 06:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IranIndiaNarendra ModiOpinionPremium

Follow us on :

Follow Us