Wooing Iran is problematic but imperative

<p>The Narendra Modi government is facing ridicule internationally that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/india-israel-elevate-ties-to-special-strategic-partnership-vow-to-soon-conclude-free-trade-deal-3912865">India’s misalignment with Israel</a> leaves it like a beached whale in the Indian Ocean. But a rush to judgement predicated on the assumption that old animosities will continue to remain in such a dynamic situation is also illogical. The Donald Trump administration is making the economy the lodestar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-temporarily-lifts-oil-sanctions-against-iran-citing-productive-talks-4048944">negotiations with Iran</a>, and such a visionary hope opens vast vistas of opportunity for India.</p><p>For the first time, we see glimpses of a realistic US assessment of Iran’s ‘political class’ being realists, whose priority is the betterment of the country’s economy. Trump recently acknowledged that he finds the Iranian interlocutors to be rational. This is a radical departure from his characterisation of them as ideological and ‘suicidal’. Trump seems to have read or been told about Vali Nasr’s latest work <em>Iran’s Grand Strategy: A Political History</em>.</p><p>The new thinking permeates Vice-President J D Vance’s remarks, also when he advocates a <a href="https://www.euractiv.com/news/vance-hopes-us-iran-can-turn-the-page-at-historic-talks/">‘reset’ in US-Iran ties</a>. Meanwhile, Iranians have got used to Trump’s colourful vocabulary and grandstanding to impress his domestic audience. These incipient signs of mutual trust give authenticity to the recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) and render judgements in binary terms of who ‘won’ or who ‘lost’ rather pedantic. There is food for thought that no sooner than Trump put the digital signature on the MoU at a grand ceremony that French President Emmanuel Macron was ingenious to arrange at the Palace of Versailles, he turned his attention to address the single biggest hurdle to reaching a final binding agreement — <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-says-iran-deal-in-a-few-hours-blames-israeli-strikes-in-beirut-for-delay-4039208">Israel, which threatens to derail</a> any US-Iranian rapprochement.</p><p>The US wields enormous coercive leverage on Israel, which is but a small country of 9 million people that depends on seamless US economic, financial, military and political, and diplomatic support for sheer survival in a difficult neighbourhood. Certainly, the ground beneath the feet is shifting, as the pendulum of public discourses in the US swings dramatically against Israel.</p><p>A defining moment comes when this unprecedented shift impacts the Beltway. Trump and Vance are two unique politicians whose political antennae are attuned to public discourses, and will sense the criticality of this shift as an input in policy making. We should, therefore, expect them sooner or later to take the policy shift to the public at large, who will understand what is really going on.</p><p>No doubt, the success of their project to collar Israel will be anchored on the vehemence of the rejection of the war with Iran. Trump bypassed the neocon-globalist lobbyists in his circle — secretary Marco Rubio, CIA chief John Ratcliffe, among others — and instead handpicked Vance to lead the negotiations with Iran when the time came to marginalise Israel. Such rays of hope signal that Trump’s compass is set, now that the MoU outlining the guardrails has been successfully reached. Vance senses that the matrix can be a potential winning card for him if played astutely as he bids for the presidency. Remember Candidate Trump’s tirade against the ‘swamp’? Both Trump and Vance understand that they swim or sink together going forward.</p><p>It is difficult to enter Trump’s inner world, but a moving passage in John Steinbeck’s novel <em>East of Eden</em> might help: “I, like everyone, think about my own death and mortality. And I think often about how I interact with the world, my good and my evils. I think recognising that some vices or negative things that belong to me may be my shortcuts in an attempt to be loved, and that I may be able to find holy or good replacements for things on my way to my own death. And I will live my life in a way that, upon my inevitable death, I can be cherished as good.”</p><p>Equally, with the defeat in the war with Iran, Trump realises that his use for the past in his mind is reduced to serve as the rough draft to shape the future. Turning backwards is no longer an option. There is a saying that no river can return to its source, yet all rivers must have a beginning. Trump has violently shaken up the public consciousness by disclosing, even as the holiday season begins and families take to the highways, that the US’ strategic oil reserves may last only for another four weeks — and beyond lurks the Depression. He doesn’t want to be another Herbert Hoover, whose presidency was defined by the Great Depression.</p><p>Henceforth, in the epic confrontation with Iran, everything else is of secondary importance — regime change, uranium enrichment, axis of resistance, etc. Suffice to say, a massive economic and financial content of $300 billion is struggling to be born in the final agreement, envisaging huge business opportunities for US companies as well as GCC countries. It is a happy coincidence that the troika that is positioning itself to steer the US-Iran rapprochement forward — Trump, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, and éminence grise and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf — comprises three statesmen who are passionately devoted to the idea that the foundational basis of geopolitics is always geoeconomics.</p><p>The bottom line is that Trump is seeking a win in the war that goes far beyond a military victory. Herein lies the great paradox — and the opportunity to rethink India’s Iran strategy. There is no point sitting upon the ground and telling sad stories of the death of kings. Yes, a catastrophic error of judgement crept into India’s policy brief on Iran. But the country must move on. Fortuitous circumstances may arise. For instance, it is a horrific mistake now to sanction Russian oil.</p><p>Meanwhile, truth be told succinctly so that such Himalayan blunders do not repeat: crony capitalism that manifested as Adani’s Haifa (real estate) project which turned out to be an albatross tying India to Netanyahu’s diktat; the Epstein files which Mossad scripted makes Indian elites vulnerable to blackmail; and, the bizarre notions of an ideological crossover between Zionism and Hindutva, which mesmerises the Sangh Parivar.</p><p>Unfortunately, the Indian security agencies that are traditionally permeated with Islamophobia and the foreign policy establishment weaned on ‘westernism’ under the current regime failed to question such policy aberrations, and instead became party to not only jettisoning the balanced regional policies that served Indian interests well traditionally in West Asia but even contributed to the atrophy of the mutual understanding between New Delhi and Tehran that were painstakingly built through decades.</p><p>Modi owes it to the nation to reach out to the Iranian leadership even before Pezeshkian arrives to attend the BRICS summit in September. Persians are a proud people, but they are large-hearted and practical, and will give a patient hearing to India’s failure to rise to their expectations as a civilisation state.</p><p><em><strong>M K Bhadrakumar is a former diplomat.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>