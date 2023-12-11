‘India is a hub for us to innovate in STEM education, chemistry’

I would say that the United Nations’ SDG has provided a space for chemists globally to come together to address global challenges. I wouldn’t say that there is a diminishing interest in STEM or that there are fewer American students interested in STEM or chemistry. The interest is becoming more global than it was in the past, and technology is allowing people to connect. We are forced to come together as humans, and universities, industries, and organisations are recognising this. It is not so much about competition as how we advance the chemical sciences collectively. It is also the coming together of global forces to further the cause of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 4, which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education.