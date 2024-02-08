India is scorning energy bounty that transformed China

By David Fickling

You know an electricity policy is bankrupt when its advocates start touting the virtues of carbon capture and storage.

Decades of promoting the technology, also known as CCS — which aims to filter the carbon dioxide from smokestacks and inject the pollution deep underground — have failed to produce more than a handful of operating plants.

So, plans by India’s government think tank Niti Aayog to capture as much of 70 per cent of the country’s power-sector emissions should be treated as wishful thinking at best, and dangerous shortsightedness at worst. “We have abundant coal, and we want to use it, in a sustainable way,” the body’s energy adviser Rajnath Ram told Bloomberg News.

That sounds a lot like the language China used about its energy planning 15 years ago — but the technological revolution since then has opened up new, cheaper and cleaner options. India would do well to follow that path.