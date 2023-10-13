India has separated its multilateral dealings with Israel from its bilateral ties

It is as if India had anticipated the flare-up in Israel-Palestine and the ongoing fight there. After the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, there has been an all-round intensification of India’s relations with Israel. Based on the premise that India and Israel are now the best of friends, Israel has been telling India for some years now that there is dissonance between the bilateral ties and its extension on the multilateral track. Israel, therefore, has been cajoling India to modify its stand at the United Nations and other global platforms on matters pertaining to West Asia in general and Israel-Palestine in particular.

It is to the credit of the Modi government’s foreign policy managers that they have stood firm and steadfastly refused to give in on this score. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ended its silence five days after Hamas broke through blockaded Gaza into Israel on October 7. When MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi did so, India reiterated its long-standing Arab-Israel policy at the multilateral level.

At the same time, on the bilateral front, India is “stand(ing) in solidarity with Israel in this difficult hour,” as Modi conveyed to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu who dialled New Delhi on October 10. This ‘long-standing’ policy has been in place since the time Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao established full diplomatic relations with Israel 1992.

Bagchi reiterated it: “Our policy in this regard has been long-standing and consistent. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same.”

As West Asia once again descends into turmoil, such an Indian position is critical to its foreign policy. Experience so far suggests that the Modi government will not waver, but stick to it. Other countries, especially some of those in the Arab world which normalised relations with Tel Aviv — or were on that path — did not separate and quarantine their multilateral dealings with Israel from their bilateral relations, like India did. These countries are now in a quandary.