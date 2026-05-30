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India marches to its restless rhythm

India marches to its restless rhythm

One message rings unmistakably through these verdicts: India is in profound churn. Its democratic temperament remains restless, argumentative, and gloriously resistant to prediction.
Capt G R Gopinath (retd)
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 19:18 IST
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Capt G R Gopinath (Retd.) builds bridges, sometimes by tearing down walls. He is a soldier, farmer, and entrepreneur

Capt G R Gopinath (Retd.) builds bridges, sometimes by tearing down walls. He is a soldier, farmer, and entrepreneur

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