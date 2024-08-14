India must keep faith in Muhammad Yunus

So, the relationship with the new dispensation in Bangladesh starts with a bone of contention. This is made even more difficult by Yunus’ early statement that he was hurt that India did not come out in support of the student protests against Hasina by calling it an internal matter of Bangladesh. Yunus went on to say: “If there is a fire in the brother’s house, how can I say it is an internal affair…”. This was probably a frank and apolitical outburst, unrestrained by diplomatic boundaries, and came before he took over as head of the interim government. Now that he holds power, Yunus will appreciate that commenting on the internal affairs of another nation is a diplomatic minefield. The attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh and the insecurities they have brought complicate matters even more.