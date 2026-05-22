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India must seize its Yozma moment

India must seize its Yozma moment

The government invested in venture capital funds along with private investors in a novel risk-sharing arrangement.
N Dayasindhu
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 21:55 IST
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