India needs an urgent debate on economic rights

Wealth tax and inheritance tax can be two ways for the effective realisation of the five rights mentioned above. They are necessary for mobilising financial resources. Prabhat Patnaik argues a mere 2% tax on the wealth of the top 1% could generate a substantial Rs 6.6 lakh crore annually. This wealth tax should be complemented by a comprehensive inheritance tax. Contrary to popular belief, an inheritance tax is entirely consistent with capitalist ideology, which posits that individuals accumulate wealth due to their exceptional talent and effort. If so, there is no justification for their children to inherit that wealth without displaying similar talents and abilities.

Cass R Sunstein, an American scholar, argues in the context of the American Constitution that “Constitutional change is often a product not of constitutional amendment but of interpretation, leading to new understandings of old provisions. Even if the eighteenth century constitution did not contain social and economic rights, the American constitution might well have been interpreted to do so.” It is equally true for the Indian Constitution. Being a dynamic document, the Constitution entrusts a responsibility to the State for the well-being of citizens.