India needs to focus on its senior care economy

Thus far, state governments have mostly prioritised tax exemption and long-term pension plans to support the elders. However, that is going to be a very limited provision in a few decades as India’s average median age rises. The market should be incentivised to innovate the products and integrate various products on a differential basis. Health insurance can be clubbed with the care home attendees incentivising their self-monitored fitness regimes and diet controls. Regulators can insist on the best practices and positive outcomes, ensuring the quality of life for the senior care providers and encouraging the providers to adopt them. The latest technologies, like sensors and wearables, can be used to transfer data related to appetite, weight loss, blood pressure, etc., to monitor fluctuations in health. The sector's overall prosperity will improve the quality of the care staff and their salaries. Elders can be encouraged to be skilled in adapting to their age and, if possible, for a different job opportunity.

To start with, the South Indian states offer a lucrative market. However, there is a general lack of acceptance of the concept of senior living presenting as a hurdle due to the stigma rooted in the traditional Indian value of family care for elders, where placing a family member at an old age home is seen as neglectful. Additionally, the State construes it as their responsibility to take care of the elders while regarding the role of the private sector as immoral and profit-oriented; in the process, a centralised administration takes a form that tends to ignore the needs and requirements of the elderly, their socio-economic contexts, and the ability to meet their old age requirements with an assisted living. Such an outlook makes investors shy away from investing in the sector.

Factors such as the rise of nuclear families, increased migration for work, and the growing number of non-resident Indians (NRIs) have made old age homes a necessity for some. Providing the right conditions for investments to happen is very important from a socio and economic standpoint. It is time we break free from the paternalistic idea that the State should be the primary caregiver and allow for a more balanced approach that recognises the role of other players in addressing the evolving needs of the elderly population.

For such interventions to take shape, the government should set the tone by sending positive signals to the market players. The Budget has not discussed this, but it is still not too late to initiate a policy discourse around the significance of building a senior care economy, both at the Union and state levels.

(Nissy Solomon is Senior Research Associate, and D Dhanuraj is Chairman at the Centre for Public Policy Research, Kochi.)

