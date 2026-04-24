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India needs two time zones to electrify its future

India needs two time zones to electrify its future

The longer the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the harder New Delhi may have to lean on such common-sense solutions.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:16 IST
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:16 IST
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Making power usage follow the sun

Making power usage follow the sun

Credit: Bloomberg Photo

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