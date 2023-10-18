India needs uniform code for Bar fee

Once the legislature has prescribed an enrollment fee, another fee, be it called a special fee or anything else, cannot be legitimately prescribed by the SBC or any other authority unless there is an express legislative requirement. If the SBCs believe this amount to be insufficient, the appropriate course of action is for the Bar Council to engage with the Central Government for suitable amendments to the concerned provisions.

The SBCs argue that they are tasked with conducting elections, incurring substantial costs, and fulfilling various statutory responsibilities. Additionally, the expenses associated with salaries for staff have escalated. Consequently, the enrolment fee structure encompasses various charges, primarily contributions to the Advocate Welfare Fund Trust, support for indigent and disabled lawyers, certificate fees, processing and verification fees, continuing legal education, and the Chairman’s Relief Fund.