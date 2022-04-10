India-Pak ties remained fraught during Imran Khan’s time as PM

Notwithstanding his newfound and somewhat baffling love for India, the relationship between New Delhi and Islamabad during Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan was just as acrimonious as it had been in the past. As he quietly and unceremoniously exited the Prime Minister’s office, dethroned by a late-night no-trust vote in the National Assembly of Pakistan on Saturday, the relationship between the two nations is at its lowest, with their diplomatic missions in each other’s capital functioning with bare minimum staffs and without the respective High Commissioners at the helm.

It was in the winter of 2015 that Khan made his last visit to New Delhi. Back then, he was still a cricket legend for many in India, although by then he had been a politician for two decades – he started his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in 1996 – and had emerged over the previous few months as a potent threat to then PM Nawaz Sharif’s government. Sharif’s adviser on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz, and Modi’s former External Affairs Minister, the late Sushma Swaraj, had just announced the resumption of the Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue, which had remained suspended since January 2013. Khan met Modi on December 11, 2015, and they “welcomed the recent developments in bilateral relations and expressed hope that these would lead to closer cooperative ties between the two countries”. A couple of weeks later, Modi made a dramatic “surprise visit” to Lahore to greet Sharif on his birthday.

The hopes of an India-Pakistan détente, if not peace, were shattered soon, however, as five Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM) terrorists sneaked into India from Pakistan and attacked the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in Punjab from January 1 to 5, 2016, killing one civilian and seven security personnel.

This was followed by a series of terror strikes, including the killing of 21 soldiers in an attack on the Indian Army’s brigade headquarters at Uri in J&K on September 18, 2016. India retaliated with a “surgical strike” on terror camps in Pakistan eight days later.

India also boycotted the SAARC summit, which was to be hosted by Pakistan in November 2016. So did the other nations, forcing the Pakistan government to call it off. So, by the time Khan took office as Pakistan’s Prime Minister on August 18, 2018, with the blessing of the country’s all-powerful army, the peace- balloon Modi wanted to fly with Sharif had been punctured and lay in tatters.

Modi, however, did call Khan and congratulate him. Ajay Bisaria, then envoy to Islamabad, called on Khan and gifted him a cricket bat with the autographs of all the players in the Indian team. Khan told Bisaria that he looked forward to hosting Modi and the leaders of other South Asian nations in Islamabad to end the impasse over the long-pending 19th SAARC summit.

A month after taking over as PM, Khan also wrote to Modi on September 14, 2018, proposing a meeting between foreign ministers to discuss the resumption of the stalled bilateral dialogue.

The Modi government was, however, cautious in responding to overtures from Pakistan as Lok Sabha polls were only a few months away.

Then, the tension between the two nations escalated again over the attack on a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in J&K by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber on February 14, 2019, and the retaliatory strike by the IAF on a terror camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan, 14 days later.

A few weeks after winning a second term, the Modi government on August 5, 2019, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh – putting them directly under Delhi’s control. Khan responded by launching a global campaign against India. Pakistan also got its “iron brother” China to make several attempts to bring the issue of J&K back on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. In his addresses to the UN General Assembly in 2019, 2020 and 2021, Khan accused the Government of India of not only trampling upon the human rights of the people of J&K but also of resorting to a genocidal campaign and sponsoring Islamophobia.

In the wake of Modi’s J&K decision, Islamabad also made New Delhi withdraw High Commissioner Bisaria. Pakistan also did not send its newly announced envoy to India, Moin-ul-Haq, to New Delhi. Less than a year later, in June 2020, India and Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations, withdrawing half of the officials posted in the respective High Commissions.

The opening of the ‘Kartarpur Corridor’ in November 2019 to allow pilgrims from India to visit the gurdwara in Pakistan and the February 2021 deal between the two armies to stop firing at each other across the LoC and adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement were among the few positives that India and Pakistan could achieve during Imran Khan’s prime ministership.

In March 2021, Khan made an overture to New Delhi but it was a non-starter as it came with a rider – India should roll back the August 2019 decision on J&K.

In the days running up to his ouster from office, Khan discovered in himself an ardent admirer of India. As he desperately tried to save his own position and his government from the combined opposition’s no-confidence motion, Khan alleged that the move to oust him was, in fact, a foreign conspiracy. He and his ministers alleged that the United States wanted him removed because he had refused to go by Washington’s diktats on many issues, including cancelling his visit to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin on February 24 – the very day the Russian strongman launched his war on Ukraine. Khan showered praise on India for pursuing an “independent foreign policy” for resisting pressure from the US and even buying oil from sanctions-hit Russia.

It was not lost on anyone, however, that Khan’s applause for the Government of India was less about sending a peace message to Modi and more about building a campaign narrative for the next elections by projecting himself as a victim of a “foreign conspiracy” and as someone who was being “punished” by the opposition for standing up to a “foreign superpower”.

