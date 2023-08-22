India pushes, Sri Lanka resists

The full implementation of the 13th Amendment, which was conceived by India, has been consistently advocated by successive governments in India, irrespective of their ideologies, on any given occasion, against the wishes of the majority of the Tamils. In the last week of July 2023, when the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremasinghe, was on a state visit to India, the Indian Prime Minister spoke at length about the implementation. Ranil, too, assured its full implementation.