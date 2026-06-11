Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
India’s costly affair with gold

India’s costly affair with gold

India produces about 1.5 tonnes of gold against imports worth 700-720 tonnes per year.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 23:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us