India’s costly affair with gold

<p>ABHINAV JINDAL AND VAIBHAVI SINGH</p>.<p>India does not merely consume gold; it worships, stores, gifts, and trusts it more than any other asset class. In 2026, beyond a cultural phenomenon, India’s gold dependence poses the challenge of becoming a macroeconomic risk. The Prime Minister’s public call in May to avoid buying gold jewellery for at least a year acknowledges India’s centuries-old affinity for gold, along with the geopolitical uncertainty that is leading to a fragile external sector and a weakened rupee. However, treating gold as a “problem to eliminate” could be a band-aid solution for much deeper structural issues related to financial insecurity, trust, inflation anxiety, and inadequate social protection.</p>.<p>A crucial aspect of gold lies not in its scale, but rather in its demand. Indian consumers hold somewhere between 25,000 and 28,000 tonnes of gold, compared to the 22,000 tonnes held by the top ten global central banks. In FY2025-26, gold imports touched a record $71.98 billion, second only to crude oil. This not only befuddles economic rationality but also shows the multifaceted economic import of gold as an asset class.</p>.Gold slumps Rs 4,300, silver tanks Rs 10,000 as fresh oil rally rattles bullion demand.<p>First, it’s the primary emergency collateral. The gold loan industry touches Rs 7.1 lakh crore because pledging gold is faster and more secure than any other loan option in an emergency. Second, it is a veritable inflation hedge because government bonds have historically underperformed under real inflation rates, making gold a more viable option even if it doesn’t yield a return. And it functions as a Veblen good because demand increases during festivals and weddings when the price rises, as people use their purchase to demonstrate their wealth and status.</p>.<p>India produces about 1.5 tonnes of gold against imports worth 700-720 tonnes per year. Clearly, the country has no domestic production base that can counter the effects of the demand, and there is no other commodity that could replace gold in terms of its value.</p>.<p>The limitations of policy</p>.<p>Governments have tried to make gold less attractive as an investment class without fixing the structural drivers which push people to buy gold in the first place. Import duty manipulations constitute the prime example in this regard since even a hike of 15% failed to lower demand; instead, it led to smuggling of gold, which jumped by 47% to 3,502 kg in 2022. Conversely, a reduction in import duty to 6% in July 2024 resulted in a spike in gold imports in FY2024–25, when their volume stood at 782 tonnes (+15% from pre-pandemic average). The demand curve is effectively vertical; price changes produce negligible quantity adjustment.</p>.<p>Paper-gold schemes did not work for their own set of structural reasons. For instance, Sovereign Gold Bonds, introduced to reduce demand for physical gold amid increasing gold prices, eventually became a liability, costing more than Rs 1.14 lakh crore to redeem, leading to discontinuation in FY2025–26. Gold Monetisation Scheme, designed to unlock idle household gold for national investment, collected only 21 tonnes over a period of almost a decade against annual imports of 700-720 tonnes, due to compulsory melting of traditional jewellery.</p>.<p>What could actually work?</p>.<p>The key issue is to meet the demand for gold while reducing the economic costs of meeting this demand. Given gold continues to function as a store of value, an emergency liquidity instrument and a social asset, any significant reduction in gold demand is unlikely. In that case, policymakers should meet this demand without increasing our reliance on imported gold. Digital gold could be a possible solution in this case.</p>.<p>The demand for digital gold has been very high in recent years; however, the regulation of digital gold remains at best a work in progress. Experts suggest an Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) framework based on mandatory vault certification and regular audits could create confidence in digital gold as a reliable financial instrument. With this system, digital ownership is directly linked to gold held domestically and recycled. Therefore, by meeting domestic households’ demand for physical gold, it avoids the need for equivalent new importations. It also reduces pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves and prevents any further depreciation of the Indian rupee.</p>.<p>Another way could be to encourage the use of gold in the hands of institutions like temples and charities. However, it would have to be mindful of property rights, as well as religious traditions. Analysts believe that even a fraction of the gold stored in Indian temples and charities would significantly reduce any need for importing new gold.</p>.<p>Given gold’s enduring role as a saving, liquidity, and social asset, India needs solutions which redirect this demand towards domestically-backed digital gold and existing gold reserves rather than fresh imports.</p>.<p>Gold as an asset class in India has created a unique paradox – being a household treasure and a national challenge. While other assets, such as real estate, equities, and bonds, serve one role, gold has traditionally served multiple roles. Not surprisingly, several policy measures in the past towards easing the burden of gold imports have yielded limited returns. Since India’s demand for gold is unlikely to diminish, policy should focus on meeting it through domestic sources rather than costly imports. Regulated digital gold and the productive use of idle institutional gold can reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves and the rupee.</p>.<p>(Abhinav is a senior faculty and an economist; Vaibhavi is an Economics student at Shiv Nadar University)</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>