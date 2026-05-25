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India’s energy storage crisis

India’s energy storage crisis

Yet as India moves to reduce its dependence on oil, it risks exchanging one strategic vulnerability for another—one even harder to escape: batteries.
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Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 19:19 IST
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