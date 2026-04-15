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India’s forgotten capitalist past and why it still shapes our economy

India’s forgotten capitalist past and why it still shapes our economy

Rulers not only protected merchants but also frequently collaborated with them, embedding trade deeply within the fabric of Indian society.
Mousumi Roy
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 22:16 IST
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