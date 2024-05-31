India’s geostrategic counter to China

Tuting, a region that has often seen border incursions from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, is a small town situated on the banks of the Brahmaputra, 34 km from the LAC and roughly 70 km from the Mainling County of China, expanding into Indian territory according to Chinese maps. This area was at the centre of a controversial case in 2021 involving the construction of Chinese military villages. An important factor here is that the Tuting Advanced Landing Ground, an army airstrip in the region, is used to bring in vital supplies from Assam. It is now connected to various other military headquarters: Bomdila Airstrip ALG & HQ (Northwest End), which acts as a major logistical support and operations hub and includes Nafra HQ, Sarli HQ, Huri Helipad ALG & HQ, Nacho HQ, Mechuka Airstrip ALG & HQ, Monigong HQ, Hunli HQ, Hayuliang Airstrip ALG & HQ, Chenquenty, Hawai HQ and the Miao-Kharsang HQ where the Assam Rifles are based. Complimented by the Trans-Arunachal Highway, NH-913 enhances connectivity across the state and facilitates movement for Indian defence forces, serving as a countermeasure against potential Chinese incursions into Indian territory.