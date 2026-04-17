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India’s growth runs up against water

India’s growth runs up against water

India accounts for roughly 18% of the world’s population but has access to only about 4% of global freshwater resources
Sushanta Mahapatra
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:19 IST
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