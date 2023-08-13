India’s tax woes aren’t due to the usual suspect causes. Look elsewhere

A search for commonalities amongst nations, which also involves a unique Indian stance, takes us to the urbanisation index. Our official index is relatively low at 34.5%. Most analyses also mention the existence of ‘unofficial urbanisation’ while discussing India/South Asia, but not so frequently for other global peers. Ghana has an urbanisation index of 56.5, versus 32.4 in 1990; South Africa is at 67.85; Africa, as a grouping, is at 43.4; Latin America 80.8; Russia/Turkey are in the 70s. OECD countries are even higher. A useful topic for debate is thus whether this correlation is spurious or whether greater official interest in urbanisation, in centres outside various capital cities, could have had a more beneficial impact on our tax-to-GDP ratio.