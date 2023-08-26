India’s tryst with its new past

However, Modi’s larger-than-life image and the narrative of India’s resurgence under his leadership seem insufficient to lend credibility to their vision. It is vital for Modi to not appear in isolation but to be part of a lineage of modern right-wing heroes—founders and early members who envisioned modern India as a Hindu paradise of yore. As these individuals have baggage, Hindutva apologists attempted to poach revered secular Indian freedom fighters, claiming they espoused similar ideologies. When this approach failed, they resorted to producing books, articles, movies, and altering school curricula to glorify the founders and early advocates of Hindutva.