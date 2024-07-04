India’s 'weedy and unwieldy' growth

Mahatma Gandhi called this “weedy and unwieldy growth”, and he had warned against it long before the dangers were visible to anyone when India became Independent. In remarks dated January 27, 1948, three days before he was assassinated, Gandhi noted that the nation “has won political freedom, but it has yet to win economic freedom, social and moral freedom.” Political freedom was easy, he argued — it was right in front as a goal to be achieved. But other freedoms “are harder than the political, if only because they are constructive, less exciting and not spectacular,” and so the hard work in building India was all waiting to be done. He raised then what remains the burning question of today: “How to get out of the weedy and unwieldy growth?” The Father of the Nation had warned that this would be a “difficult ascent to democracy … leading to corruption and the creation of institutions, (which were) popular and democratic only in name.”