India should remove food from its inflation target

His point was simple but persuasive: Monetary policy cannot fix supply-side problems. It is meant to address short-term problems with aggregate demand. But food prices in India respond to various rigidities in the economy that are all about the supply side. Grain prices depend on how much the government mandates farmers should be paid. Supply chains for vegetables and proteins are fragmentary, and cause prices to oscillate sharply in response to temporary problems of availability and transport. The chief economist’s argument, therefore, makes a certain sense.

The costs of ignoring his reasoning are high. Since it targets an inflation index that includes volatile food prices, the RBI constantly keeps rates higher for longer than it needs to. Core inflation — excluding food and fuel — has been well below the 4 per cent rate for some time. But the central bank hasn’t cut rates, because Indian food prices have been higher than global peers. In recent weeks, food inflation has declined not thanks to any change in policy or demand, but purely because a summer heat wave has abated. Even so, we will likely have to wait a few more months for the central bank to respond. The RBI’s rate-setting panel has met nine straight times now without a cut. Each week that an economy starved of investible funds has to endure a higher-than-necessary real interest rate can be measured in lost profits, growth, and jobs.

The argument against change is equally simple: As long as food prices affect Indians’ expectations of future inflation, they can’t be excluded from the RBI’s calculus. This is essentially what the central bank governor insisted last week. He worries that the RBI’s credibility depends on responding to the overall price level, not just to core inflation. This is true, too.

But the governor also made one fatal, incorrect assumption. And that is that India’s consumer price index, and thus his mandate, fairly weight food prices. In fact, the index — based on surveys conducted in 2011-12 — is overweight food, which comprises 45 per cent of the basket. Like the agricultural policy, its composition reflects the notion that India is barely more than a subsistence economy. With every passing year, that view is more outdated.

India’s CPI does indeed need restructuring, and urgently. Many of the nation’s inflation-targeting peers in the emerging world do better than us. Consider, for example, Indonesia. It has similar problems when it comes to volatile food prices; but, food also has a far lower weight in that country’s CPI. More importantly, that weight is constantly revised to reflect reality; every few years, its statisticians survey actual household consumption in hundreds of towns and cities, and reweight the index accordingly. This, surely, isn’t too much to ask of their counterparts in New Delhi and Mumbai.

If we don’t, then India will continue with a central bank that uses monetary policy to target a price index over half of which it can have no control. Is it any wonder that the RBI is consistently behind the curve?