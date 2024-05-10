India-Singapore ties will shine under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

The son has set in Singapore. But the rising sun is expected to shine brightly on Singapore’s relations with India.

The city-state's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, son of Lee Kuan Yew, the architect and founding father of modern Singapore, presided over his final Cabinet meeting on May 9. Lawrence Wong will take over from Lee Junior as Head of Government on May 15. It will be a watershed moment for one of the most prosperous countries in Asia.

In January 1996, Lee Senior addressed an invited group of Delhiites at the Indian International Centre (IIC), and typically, did not mince his words. “India is a nation of unfulfilled greatness. Its potential has lain fallow, under-used.” This author was in the audience, which was overwhelmingly affected when the Senior Lee confessed that he cried on August 9, 1965, after Malaysia expelled Singapore from the federated country and was left to fend for itself. “We had nothing,” he said. “Riots and violence between Malays and Chinese were frequent.”