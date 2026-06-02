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India under Modi has gone from ‘fragile five’ to ‘vulnerable one’

India under Modi has gone from ‘fragile five’ to ‘vulnerable one’

If Morgan Stanley, or any other institution, were to identify the most vulnerable economy today, India will be the one.
Subhash Chandra Garg
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:01 IST
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IndiaNarendra ModiOpinionIndia economyMorgan StanleyIndia economic growth

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