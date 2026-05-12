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India, Vietnam in new Asian equation

India, Vietnam in new Asian equation

Deepening ties signal shared intent to shape a multipolar regional order beyond Chinese dominance.
Vanshika Saraf
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:14 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:14 IST
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