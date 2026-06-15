India wants households to shift to e-cooking. But are our kitchens ready?

<p>The return of solid fuel to India’s public distribution system (PDS) is a warning sign. The prolonged conflict in West Asia has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/very-sad-sorry-but-lpg-price-hike-inevitable-due-to-global-crisis-union-minister-pralhad-joshi-4031082">strained LPG supplies</a>, prompting policymakers to revisit fallback fuels.</p>.<p>The government has increased LPG booking intervals and also issued an ad hoc allocation of 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene to 21 states and union territories.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/patna-news/bihar-to-supply-coal-via-pds-to-21-million-ration-card-holders-amid-lpg-supply-concerns-101776879758817.html">Bihar</a> has announced coal distribution through the PDS, while <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/varanasi/lpg-crisis-firewood-at-govt-rates-for-domestic-use-in-e-up/articleshow/129641121.cms">eastern Uttar Pradesh</a> is slated to sell firewood timber to the public. Such measures risk reversing years of progress, achieved under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Reverting to solid fuel means higher indoor air pollution, serious health risks, and a direct rollback of India’s clean cooking gains.</p>.<p>Electric cooking offers one of the most easily scalable long-term solutions to this vulnerability. It is clean, efficient, and increasingly viable because India’s power grid has expanded.</p>.<p>But the transition will stall unless it is formalised with deliberate investment in three upgrades: electrical wiring and kitchen infrastructure, induction-compatible cookware, and targeted financial support to bring these within reach of low-income and vulnerable urban households. Without these, e-cooking risks being a highway with no affordable on-ramps.</p>.<p><strong>Upgrade kitchen wiring and electrical infrastructure</strong></p><p>Electric cooking requires sustained high-current loads, something which many low-income urban households are not designed to handle. A standard induction cooktop draws roughly 2,000 watts, requiring a dedicated 16-ampere socket, with appropriate wiring of a minimum 2.5 square millimetres at the kitchen socket.</p>.<p>Urban poor households and low-income group housing are typically wired with 1-1.5 square millimetre cables designed for light-load circuits only. A 2024 <a href="https://mecs.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/An-evidence-based-approach-to-assess-the-transition-in-clean-cooking-v2.pdf">study</a> found that, even in Bengaluru, nearly half of households lacked a large plug (15-20 A) in their kitchen. Using adapters or converters is a dangerous workaround, as they only change plug shape, not current-carrying capacity, creating serious fire risks when paired with inadequate wiring.</p>.<p>The solution lies in safer kitchen circuits, certified sockets, proper earthing, basic load protection, and mandatory protection through (RCCB/RCBO) and appropriately-rated miniature circuit breaker (MCB) protection. The renewed Karnataka affordable housing policy must incorporate such standards from the outset, setting an example for the rest of India, as the hardest urban cases will lay the groundwork that makes the leap in rural homes less daunting.</p>.Govt expects people to move towards e-cooking to capitalise on 24x7 power supply.<p><strong>Make cookware widely compatible with induction</strong></p><p>Most Indian households cook with aluminium, copper, clay, and iron vessels, most of which are incompatible with induction. Induction demands flat-bottomed cookware, while the traditional <em>kadhai </em>curves away from the surface, with flatbreads like <em>rotis </em>calling for an open flame. Transitioning requires induction-compatible pressure cookers and flat-bottomed cast-iron or tri-ply <em>tawas</em>. A basic induction-compatible set — pressure cooker, pan, and tawa — costs at least <a href="https://ieefa.org/sites/default/files/2025-10/India%27s%20clean%20cooking%20strategy-%20E-cooking%20the%20next%20frontier%20%20%281%29.pdf">Rs 3,500</a>, which is a significant expense for many households.</p>.<p>Manufacturers could introduce structured buyback programmes that allow households to trade existing utensils, much like the exchange schemes that have <a href="https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/cashify-year-end-snapshot-reports-40-growth-in-refurbished-device-sales-for-2025-507428-2025-12-19">worked</a> in consumer electronics. State governments, including Karnataka, could partner with manufacturers to pilot such programmes in urban centres like Bengaluru. </p>.<p><strong>Redesign subsidies to make e-cooking viable</strong></p><p>Beyond the cooktop, costs for kitchen wiring with load protection and compatible cookware are equivalent to or even exceed the price of an induction stove. This is where policy must shift from enabling access to enabling adoption. </p>.<p>A serious push for e-cooking — whether under PM Ujjwala or a new dedicated scheme — must bundle wiring upgrades, certified socket installation, and cookware support into a single subsidy package linked to the purchase of an induction stove.</p>.<p>The three challenges are interconnected: an induction cooktop without proper wiring is a fire risk; proper wiring without compatible utensils is wasted infrastructure; and both without financial support will leave the most vulnerable households behind.</p>.<p>As induction cooking grows alongside rising air conditioning demand during heatwaves, power distribution companies, such as BESCOM, will need feeder-level planning, better load management, and better integration of rooftop solar to accommodate changing consumption patterns.</p>.<p>India’s clean cooking transition is entering a new phase. While LPG will remain important in the medium term, its reliability will continue to be shaped by global markets. E-cooking remains the right long-term direction, but the transition must begin with practical investments that make homes truly induction-ready.</p><p><em><strong>Surya Shekhar Auddy is a Research Analyst, and Rahul Das is a Programme Associate at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). </strong></em></p>