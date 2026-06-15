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India wants households to shift to e-cooking. But are our kitchens ready?

India wants households to shift to e-cooking. But are our kitchens ready?

Bihar has announced coal distribution through the PDS, while eastern Uttar Pradesh is slated to sell firewood timber to the public.
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Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 06:29 IST
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