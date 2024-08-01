Indian banks want customers, but no smartphones please

A bigger slice of low-risk, low-return assets on their balance sheets could also crimp banks’ net interest margins, given that deposit costs are also going up. With bad loans starting to rise, it might be a triple whammy.

So why go after accounts that can be operated with smartphones? Blame the second-biggest US banking failure in history. In March last year, swirling questions about Silicon Valley Bank’s investment portfolio spooked depositors so badly that they suddenly asked for Rs 3,51,468 crore ($42 billion) of their money back in a single day.

The next morning, the Santa Clara, California-based bank was shuttered. Federal regulators had to step in and contain panic by guaranteeing all deposits, even those above the Rs 2 crore ($2,50,000) legal limit.

Digital technology enabled SVB customers to try to move Rs 4 crore ($5,00,000) a second. If they had to queue up, like in a traditional bank run, both the bank management and regulators would have had more time to respond.

To ensure that such situations don’t arise in India, where less than half of the deposit value is insured, the RBI is acting proactively. It’s asking lenders to be more realistic about their liquidity needs — in case customers’ first response to a rumor about a bank’s health is to whip out their phones.

A large and growing section of India’s depositors has to be considered a flight risk. Out of 820 million active internet users last year, 370 million used the web for digital banking. Among people who can afford smartphones, it’s mainly the older demographic that still likes to visit branches or ATMs.

Although the gender gap is narrowing, when it comes to paying for things online, women are more likely to pay cash on delivery than men. For lenders scurrying to meet the RBI’s new standards, that’s a good thing.

“My mother’s 10,000-rupee deposit is more valuable for the bank than my 10,000-rupee deposit,” says Krishna Hegde, a Bengaluru-based fintech professional who helps rich people and institutions invest in crypto.

In singling out mobile-linked accounts, however, the RBI may have missed another source of vulnerability: brokered deposits, where a middleman influences savers’ choice of where to place their funds. Three years ago, Alphabet Inc. began to dip into the popularity of its local-payments app to route deposits to an Indian lender.

Funds sourced by a third party are likely to be less durable, says Hegde, who was part of the team that built an interface to enable lenders to accept deposits via Google Pay.