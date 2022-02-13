Indian ilk, Chinese silk

The ‘Make in India’, aka ‘Don’t buy from China’, initiative has been hitting the headlines more than ever. Even if you haven’t checked the newspapers or social media or television at all, I bet you could pick out messages from your WhatsApp about boycotting Chinese products. But as you might guess, this is a very recent phenomenon. So today, why not take a peek into our cultural exchange with China in Sanskrit texts?

China is ‘cheena’ in Sanskrit texts. The Mahabharata, which is as good an encyclopedia as any, mentions China as one of the kingdoms to the north, and even mentions Chinese invitees attending Yudhishtira’s Rajasuya sacrifice. There is mention of Chinese hides, vermillion and camphor. As Krishna sets out to the Kaurava court to make peace on behalf of the Pandavas, Dhritarashtra plans on giving him a long list of grand gifts which includes thousands of antelope skins from China.

Kalidasa, who needs no introduction, actually mentions Chinese silk or cheenamshuka twice in his work. The first is in the story of Shakuntala, and the second is in the description of Parvati and Shiva’s wedding in the Kumarasambhava. Apparently, one of the special features of the décor for the divine wedding was the banners made of fine Chinese silk adorning the city. We don’t know if all cheenamshuka was actually imported from China, or all fine silk came to be called cheenamshuka, but it sure sounds grand, doesn’t it? In fact, S V Sohoni claims that this silk was light, yet tough, and not easily available at this time; so, it suited kings to use it to show off their splendour. In Trivikrama Bhatta’s 10th century Nalachampu, cheenamshuka is supposed to be a fine cloth that is white as moonlight and even seems to be made of asbestos, so it could be cleaned by fire!

And that is far from all. Prabodha Chandra Bagchi tells us that Maha-China or Great China was the seat of a tantric cult called the Chinachara, which venerated the goddess Mahachinatara. Legend goes that the great sage Vasishta was invited to China to be initiated into this cult.

Apart from all the Chinese travellers who came to India and left important records, and Indian teachers like Vajrabodhi, who translated treatises into Chinese, it turns out that some Chinese poetry owes its origins to Sanskrit, too. Victor H Mair and Tsu-Lin Mei argue that ‘Recent Style’ poetry in Chinese, which makes an appearance in the sixth century, drew heavily from Sanskrit aesthetic theory —including the theory of poetic defects in the Natya Shastra, the categories of light and heavy syllables, and the shloka meter which we all know from the Vishnu Sahasranama, and which Chinese poets likely knew from Buddhist Sanskrit!

The latest chapter of this cultural exchange saga, of course, is the anachronistically named ‘Statue of Equality’, i.e., the statue of Ramanujacharya that was apparently made in China! Rahul Gandhi made news by pointing out that India was being ‘China-nirbhar’ instead of ‘atma-nirbhar’. And I say, so what? All is fair in love and err…religion? We gave them the Buddha, and now they have given us Ramanujacharya!

