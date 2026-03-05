Indian labour in wartime Israel

<p>The United States-Israel joint offensive against Iran and Tehran’s retaliation across West Asia is a full-blown war that also threatens 16,000 Indian construction workers resident in Israel. Following recent agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, New Delhi has committed to expanding this agreement by facilitating the arrival of up to 50,000 workers over the next five years. This transforms what began as a wartime adjustment into a long-term labour partnership.</p>.<p>In the aftermath of the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Tel Aviv’s crisis was not confined to the warfront.It seeped into daily life. Construction sites froze. Agricultural cycles were disrupted. A labour model built on cross-border Palestinians collapsed almost overnight as permits were suspended and security restrictions tightened. The country faced severe labour shortages, especially in informal sectors like construction, which traditionally relied on Palestinian workers.</p>.<p>Over the following months, a fragile economic recalibration began. Foreign recruitment pipelines were activated to replace Palestinians. Projects slowly restarted, not because the war had ended, but because Israel adapted. Labour diversification became part of economic resilience. Into this recalibrated labour ecosystem stepped an unexpected but increasingly central partner: India.</p>.<p>In November 2023, the Government of India and Israel formalised this arrangement through a bilateral MoU establishing regulated recruitment channels. Structured as a pilot from 2023 to 2026, it institutionalised what began as a crisis response. But the scale is now expanding dramatically.</p>.The risks and rewards of India’s Israel tilt.<p>Interestingly, some of the Indian construction workers already in Israel have taken to social media to document monthly earnings of approximately Rs 1.4 lakh and a sense of dignity in manual labour that often eludes informal work back home. Even as sirens interrupt daily routines, many speak of stability and upward mobility. Despite the risks of a war zone, the willingness to work in Israel remains strong. But as confrontation with Iran intensifies, the implications of the renewed MoU are significant.</p>.<p>Since New Delhi and Tel Aviv normalised ties in 1992, Indians have been part of Israel’s labour market, especially in caregiving and specialised sectors such as the diamond industry and Information Technology. But the entry of Indian blue-collar workers into construction at scale marked a structural shift. Israel moved from reliance on cheaper, geographically proximate, but politically volatile labour towards distant, state-regulated, costlier but politically safer workforces.</p>.<p>Safety at work</p>.<p>Construction is not merely another sector. Housing shortages, stalled infrastructure, and rising costs shape public confidence and political stability. Restarting projects was a signal of resilience. Sustaining them under renewed Israel-Iran hostilities is now a test of governance.</p>.<p>Yet the human dimension cannot be ignored. Indian workers operate in a conflict-adjacent environment. Many live in shared accommodations. Language barriers limit situational awareness during emergencies. Mobility can be restricted during alerts.</p>.<p>Recent incidents, including attacks on Indian workers in Ashkelon and the March 2025 rescue of Indian nationals abducted and held in the West Bank village of al-Zaayem, underscore that labour mobility into wartime Israel is not merely an economic transaction. It is a matter of human security and political accountability.</p>.<p>As hostilities with Iran escalate, these vulnerabilities sharpen. For Israeli society, this expansion of foreign labour raises a long-term question: what kind of migrant labour model does Israel want?</p>.<p>Historically, foreign workers have been treated as temporary and socially peripheral. But dependence often outlasts intention. As Indian workers become embedded in construction and caregiving sectors — especially at a projected scale of 50,000 over five years — the challenge will no longer be limited to temporary workforce management but reconciling long-term economic reliance with meaningful inclusion and protection.</p>.<p>There is also a geopolitical dimension. India continues to <br>uphold formal support for a two-state solution in international diplomacy. But at a time of open confrontation, India’s decision to deepen labour engagement indicates that its strategic partnership with Israel carries real weight, even when regional optics are complex. Under such circumstances, labour mobility also becomes a quiet diplomatic signal.</p>.<p>By sustaining and promoting labour commitments amid open confrontation, both Delhi and Tel Aviv are signalling that their relationship is no longer crisis-driven but structurally embedded.</p>.<p>This new phase of Indo-Israel labour cooperation is not just another MoU; it is strategic convergence.</p>.<p>But diplomatic signalling cannot substitute for governance. If Israel and India are <br>to scale this corridor amid open regional confrontation, labour protections must rise to match strategic ambition. That means enforceable contracts, transparent recruitment oversight, proactive consular coordination, clear emergency protocols, and credible evacuation planning.</p>.<p>(The writer is with the Centre for National Security Studies, MS Ramaiah University, and has a PhD on Israel’s foreign policy from Jawaharlal Nehru University)</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.