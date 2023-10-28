Indian Muslims’ much ado about Palestine

The Anfal (spoils of war) was the bloodiest episode of the Kurd genocide executed in Iraq under Saddam Hussein. It was the 1987-88 campaign by the Iraqi military aimed at the extermination of Kurds, mostly in rural areas of Kurdistan. It featured the extensive use of chemical weapons, mainly at Halabja, but also the systematic destruction of villages and imprisonment or murder of all Kurds found. At the start of 1987-88, there were more than 4,600 villages in Kurdistan. Of these, 4,000 were razed. Around 100,000 Kurds were massacred by Saddam’s Iraq, estimated Human Rights Watch in its report Genocide in Iraq: The Anfal Campaign Against the Kurds. The Muslim World did not pay any attention to the genocide of Kurds and their struggle for a homeland of their own. When Muslims butcher their co-religionists, the global Muslim community keeps a studied silence. When it is a Muslim versus non-Muslim conflict, they ignore its geopolitical aspects and turn hysterically religious!