Indian Republic must thrive on love, not fear

An interesting thing about the drafting of the Indian Constitution – the apotheosis of which, of course, we celebrate every January 26 – was the way that the Drafting Committee responded to widespread communal violence and social unrest by adding new ideas into the Preamble. By introducing the term ‘fraternity’, the Committee willfully exceeded the mandate granted them by the Constituent Assembly.

Their mandate had been to repurpose the unanimously-adopted ‘Objectives Resolution’, moved by Nehru in 1946, to function as the Constitution’s Preamble. Instead, Ambedkar decided to completely rewrite it, focusing upon the social as the foundation for the political. As he saw it, political democracy relied upon social cohesion, fraternity, for its success.

In 1948, Ambedkar had sent the completed draft Constitution to the president of the Constituent Assembly, along with a cover note containing a confession about its departure from the Objectives Resolution: ‘The committee has added a clause about fraternity in the Preamble although it does not occur in the Objectives Resolution. The committee felt that the need for fraternal concord and goodwill in India was never greater than now and that this particular aim of the new Constitution should be emphasised by special mention in the Preamble.’

Partition, in particular, but long-enduring casteism, too, had alerted Ambedkar to the fact that Indian democracy could either be erected upon a foundation of fear, or upon brotherhood and love. By introducing the novel term ‘fraternity’ into the Constitution, Ambedkar was opting for love.

The idea is reminiscent of Get Together, the hippie anthem recorded throughout the 1960s by artists like Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Jefferson Airplane, the Carpenters, Johnny Cash, but made most famous by the Youngbloods. The song rather nicely captures something of Ambedkar’s thinking in its lyrics:

You hold the key to love and fear/ All in your trembling hand…Come on, people now/ Smile on your brother/ Everybody get together/ Try to love one another right now.

Fraternity was a concept of significance to Ambedkar for more than a decade prior to his work on the Drafting Committee. He had already spoken of it in his 1936 speech published as Annihilation of Caste, stating:

‘Fraternity…is only another name for democracy. Democracy is not merely a form of Government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.’

Ambedkar also spoke about fraternity in his famous 1949 speech to the Constituent Assembly. Each ensuing Republic Day, numerous commentators in the press remind us of Ambedkar’s ominous forecast for ‘a life of contradictions’ from this speech, but very rarely do they highlight that his solution was love:

‘Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy…a way of life which recognises…fraternity as the principle of life…Without fraternity, liberty and equality could not become a natural course of things. We must begin by acknowledging the fact that…we have in India a society based on the principle of graded inequality, which means elevation for some and degradation for others…On the 26th of January 1950, we are going to enter into a life of contradictions…’

Even years after the drafting of the Constitution, Ambedkar did not stop speaking of fraternity. But by this late date, he reconceived it in the light of Buddhist thought and practice:

‘The Buddha…gave the highest place to fraternity as the only real safeguard against the denial of liberty or equality—fraternity, which was another name for brotherhood or humanity…The proper term is what the Buddha called Maitri.’

Maitri, loving kindness. This was what Ambedkar ultimately rewrote the Preamble to include. He made his reasoning clear, and we should be reminded of it every January 26: the Indian Republic must thrive by love and not by fear.

‘Love is but a song we sing/ Fear’s the way we die…Come on, people now/ Smile on your brother/ Everybody get together/ Try to love one another right now.’