<p>The machine has arrived. It does not knock. It hums. It predicts. It writes. Artificial Intelligence is no longer a seminar-room abstraction. It is here, reshaping work, capital and sovereignty, carrying both promise and peril.</p>.<p>Against this backdrop, Rahul Gandhi warned in Parliament that India risks becoming a “data colony” if it fails to assert control over the digital resources that will define the AI century. The phrase was political, but strategic. It framed AI not merely as technological change, but as national leverage.</p>.<p>India, he suggested, stands at a crossroads: shape the AI future on its own terms or cede control of a vital resource. The rhetoric may be partisan. The questions are not.</p>.<p>For more than three decades, India’s IT and services sector has been a constant in an uneven economic story. From Bengaluru to Hyderabad, Gurugram to Pune, millions entered the global middle class through software and outsourcing. It was a convergence of talent, timing, and demand.</p>.<p>Gandhi’s warning draws urgency from this reality. AI is not simply the next upgrade in the services chain. It is automation at scale, writing code, drafting contracts, analysing diagnostics and handling customer service.</p>.<p>Much of India’s IT growth has relied on repetitive, service-driven segments. Industry leaders acknowledge disruption ahead, emphasising reskilling and productivity gains.</p>.<p>The structural question remains. What happens to large entry-level workforces when automation moves upstream? When Gandhi speaks of a coming storm, he points to this churn. The anxiety is not about technology alone, but employment architecture.</p>.<p>“Data is the petrol which fuels the AI engine,” Gandhi said in Parliament. The metaphor invites scrutiny. Petroleum can be taxed and regulated within borders. Data is more elusive, generated through searches, transactions and speech, turning behaviour into economic input. India has over 800 million internet users and a vast digital payment ecosystem. Every UPI transaction and online interaction feeds the data economy.</p>.<p>Gandhi’s “data colony” phrase highlights a structural asymmetry. Much of India’s digital ecosystem is mediated by multinational platforms such as Meta, Google, and Amazon, which process vast behavioural data. The algorithms analysing it are largely governed outside India.</p>.<p>The core question is not ownership alone, but regulatory leverage. Who sets the terms for storage and processing?</p>.<p>Gandhi’s intervention came amid discussions on digital trade commitments, particularly negotiations involving cross-border data flows and regulatory barriers. Critics argue that expansive commitments favouring unrestricted data movement could narrow India’s policy space, including its ability to enforce localisation norms or impose digital taxes. Supporters counter that open flows are essential for innovation and integration.</p>.<p>India has taken a cautious approach in multilateral forums on e-commerce rules, seeking regulatory flexibility. Its data protection framework reflects calibrated localisation rather than blanket restrictions.</p>.<p>This is not a simple story of capitulation, but a negotiation between openness and autonomy. Gandhi’s warning underscores a tension: if regulatory space narrows too soon, India’s leverage over data governance may erode.</p>.<p>Three policy axes shape this debate: storage, transparency, and taxation. Data localisation concerns jurisdiction. If data resides outside India, enforcement becomes complex, with questions of breach and compliance extending beyond courts. Algorithmic transparency raises democratic concerns. Though source codes are proprietary, algorithms influence elections, credit decisions, and content visibility. Democracies are still grappling with how to regulate such opaque systems.</p>.<p>Taxation is another contested frontier. India has experimented with digital levies to capture value generated by multinational platforms, sometimes triggering diplomatic friction. Balancing fiscal sovereignty with trade commitments remains delicate. Gandhi’s speech compressed these themes into a political charge. The policy debate beneath them is complex and ongoing.</p>.<p>Signals from the summit</p>.<p>India is poised to host a major AI summit, projecting itself as a serious player in the emerging global ecosystem. Such platforms signal ambition and attract capital and partnerships. India has shown that sovereign digital infrastructure is possible. Aadhaar and UPI demonstrate scale combined with state-backed architecture.</p>.<p>The question Gandhi’s warning implicitly poses is whether AI strategy will prioritise domestic research depth, compute capacity, and semiconductor ecosystems, or rely largely on adapting foreign foundational models.</p>.<p>India has talent, market size, and digital public rails. What it still lacks is deep computational sovereignty and sustained research investment at a global scale.</p>.<p>It is tempting to read Gandhi’s intervention solely as opposition critique. But AI governance will outlast governments. China is building State-backed AI ecosystems. The European Union is crafting regulatory regimes. The United States dominates model development and advanced chip design. India must define its posture. Will it remain largely a services economy recalibrated for AI maintenance? Will it align with Western digital capitalism? Or attempt a hybrid path balancing integration with autonomy?</p>.<p>These are not rhetorical questions. They demand coordinated action across education, trade, research, and industry policy.</p>.<p>At the heart of the “data colony” warning lies a philosophical concern. When behavioural patterns become training data, citizens risk being reduced to inputs in machine systems. Search histories and consumption habits acquire economic value. The boundary between person and resource blurs. Who safeguards that boundary? Parliament? Regulators? Courts? Corporations?</p>.<p>India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act establishes a framework. Its enforcement will determine whether data dignity can coexist with technological ambition. Rahul Gandhi’s warning surfaces a larger national question. Will India define the rules under which its data fuels the AI age, or adapt to rules written elsewhere?</p>.<p>The machine is learning quickly. Whether the republic matches that pace will determine whether the phrase remains metaphor or becomes reality.

(The author writes on society, literature, and the arts, reflecting on the shared histories and cultures of South Asia)