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India’s AI dream getting lost in translation

India’s AI dream getting lost in translation

More than a billion people speak Indic languages. Yet one study found that GPT 5 only achieved about 45% accuracy on a human-curated benchmark covering 11 of them, including Modi’s mother tongue, Gujarati.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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