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India’s coastal risks no longer arrive in isolation

India’s coastal risks no longer arrive in isolation

Policy must approach coastal hazards as interlinked risks, not disconnected events, to build lasting resilience
Sony R K
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 19:42 IST
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