India’s coastal risks no longer arrive in isolation

<p>When Cyclone Montha made landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast in October 2025, it caused damage estimated at nearly Rs 53 billion to farms, roads and buildings. Yet, the most enduring damage did not come from the cyclone alone. Cyclone-associated storm surges pushed saltwater deep into agricultural land, leaving fields unusable long after the cyclone had passed. Similar patterns were observed after Cyclones Amphan and Yaas in the Sundarbans, where salinity lingered in soils and ponds for months, damaging agriculture and fisheries well beyond the immediate disaster. For many coastal communities, the crisis is no longer defined by just the loss of a single harvest but by the gradual erosion of livelihoods across consecutive seasons.</p>.<p>The southwest monsoon this year is forecast to remain below the long-period average, but a weaker monsoon does not necessarily mean a safer coastline. Even in weaker monsoon years, India’s eastern coast can still experience severe flooding and storm surges. Meanwhile, sea-level rise and coastal flooding have accelerated sharply in recent decades, and more than a third of India’s coastline experienced erosion between 1990 and 2018.</p>.Heat, humidity of India's monsoon could extend summer heat stress as climate warms: Study.<p>The danger lies not only in these hazards individually, but in how they reinforce one another. Cyclones such as Amphan, Yaas, and Montha have shown how flooding, storm surges, and salinity intrusion can combine to create damage that persists long after the rain stops.</p>.<p>For India’s 11,000-km coastline, which supports more than 250 million people, dealing with such multiple hazards demands a hard look at coastline governance. The current approach treats flooding, salinity, erosion, and storm surges as separate events handled by separate departments, which cannot address the compound risks our coastline faces.</p>.<p>Coastal hazards do not occur in isolation. Sea-level rise raises the baseline for future storm surges. Cyclones erode shorelines and push saltwater into soils and aquifers. Erosion lowers coastal elevation, increasing exposure to future flooding. Each hazard amplifies the impact of the next.</p>.<p>In Mumbai, studies have shown that heavy rainfall during high tide causes far greater damage than the same rainfall at low tide. Rising sea levels will intensify these risks further. Across the Sundarbans, repeated storm surges have left behind long-term salinity damage that persists well after floodwaters recede.</p>.India's coastline to bear the brunt of climate crisis, several districts to face excess heat within 15 years: Study.<p>Despite these linkages, currently, in India, each hazard is treated as a separate problem. Seawalls are built to prevent erosion. Embankments are raised to contain flooding. But interventions that appear effective in isolation can create new risks elsewhere. For example, seawalls along parts of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastlines have narrowed beaches and disrupted sediment flows. More importantly, a seawall that stabilises one stretch of coast often displaces erosion onto another. Embankments designed to contain floodwaters can also trap saltwater inland, prolonging agricultural damage after cyclones. This is maladaptation – not the absence of action, but action that creates new vulnerabilities while attempting to solve existing ones.</p>.<p>Coastal planning can no longer treat flooding, erosion, and salinity as separate risks. Adaptation strategies must recognise how hazards interact across ecosystems, infrastructure and livelihoods.</p>.<p><strong>Fragmented institutional response</strong></p>.<p>The deeper problem is institutional fragmentation. No single institution is responsible for managing the compounding risks facing India’s coastline, and governance remains organised around isolated hazards rather than interconnected ones. Multiple ministries govern India’s coast, but their policies rarely operate together. Port expansion under the Sagarmala Programme has proceeded alongside mangrove restoration under the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) scheme, with little coordination between the two. Large coastal infrastructure projects often receive greater political and financial priority than slower ecosystem-based adaptation measures.</p>.India sees moderate to strong El Nino conditions during monsoon season.<p>Meanwhile, institutions such as the National Coastal Mission (NCM), tasked with addressing climate impacts and promoting sustainable coastal development, have faced years of weak financial support, while integrated coastal management efforts remain unevenly implemented. Data on erosion, flooding, salinity intrusion, and shoreline change also remain dispersed across multiple agencies, which makes integrated coastal planning difficult. The recent extension of the NCM and renewed funding support signal growing recognition of the problem, but they will achieve little unless coastal governance shifts from fragmented responses to integrated adaptation.</p>.<p>India’s coasts are being reshaped not only by climate change, but also by governance systems designed for a simpler hazard environment than the one that exists today. What is needed is not another isolated coastal programme, but a shift in governing logic. Flooding, erosion, salinity and sea-level rise can no longer be managed separately by disconnected institutions. Coastal adaptation must be anticipatory rather than reactive, combining ecosystem-based approaches, resilient infrastructure, and integrated planning across multiple hazards.</p>.<p>India already has examples that point in the right direction. Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha, one of India’s largest mangrove ecosystems, has long functioned as a natural buffer against cyclone surges and coastal erosion. Unlike seawalls, mangroves reduce wave energy without displacing erosion elsewhere and support biodiversity and local livelihoods.</p>.<p>The MISHTI scheme, launched in 2023 to restore mangroves along coastlines and tidal mudflats, reflects growing recognition of the importance of ecosystem-based adaptation. In Kerala, some coastal panchayats have begun integrating community-based monitoring into local land-use planning, allowing for quicker, more context-sensitive responses to erosion and flooding. What these approaches share is a recognition that coastlines are dynamic systems, not static barriers to be engineered against one hazard at a time. The challenge is not to replace infrastructure with ecological approaches, but to integrate different forms of adaptation within a broader multi-hazard framework.</p>.<p>The 2026 monsoon is at our door, and cyclone season follows soon after. If we are to protect communities and ecosystems from damage that lasts longer, travels further inland, and becomes harder to reverse, governance must change as quickly as the coastline itself.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an associate fellow at Sustainable Futures Collaborative)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>