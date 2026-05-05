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India’s complex quest for Multi-Domain Operations

India’s complex quest for Multi-Domain Operations

The development of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) as a military construct is no different; it stands entangled in multiple concepts and contradictory debates.
Lt Gen Harinder Singh (retd)
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 19:27 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 19:27 IST
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