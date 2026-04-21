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India's decades-long political truce is over

India's decades-long political truce is over

The constitutional amendment may have fallen, but a reset of regional political representation is very much back on the agenda.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:10 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:10 IST
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