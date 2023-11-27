India’s denials on Sikh separatist plots are sounding hollow

For many in India, the unofficial but heartfelt response is: So what? The rest of the world sends drones and bombs to take out people they think are threats; if we take care of things this way instead, why should anyone complain? The argument that responsible countries should respect the rule of law in fellow liberal democracies does not seem to resonate in India. If anything, we’re happy to have reached a point as a nation where we can, if necessary, reach across the world to snuff out those we deem dangerous.

Just because we can do it, however, doesn’t mean that we should. Even those who scoff at the notion of “shared values” between India and the West must consider whether the costs — in terms of lost goodwill and inflamed public opinion — outweigh the possible benefits of such killings.

No country, even a relatively easygoing diplomatic partner, is overjoyed if another state prosecutes a proxy war on its soil. Consider how India itself has responded in the past. When Israeli diplomats were attacked in New Delhi in 2012, Iran was widely blamed; over the next few months, the government decided to honor Western sanctions against Iran. Even today, the Iranians are mystified as to why India ignores sanctions on Russian oil but doesn’t buy theirs.

Besides, how it could possibly be in India’s national interest to turn Sikh separatists in the West into a cause célèbre? The target of this latest supposed plot, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is a deeply unsympathetic figure: He went viral in India recently after he warned Sikhs not to travel by Air India, as it could be “life-threatening.” He clearly meant to terrify viewers by reminding them of the bombing of Air India 182 in 1985 by Khalistani terrorists based in Vancouver. The Canadian government says 329 people died when the flight exploded between Toronto to London, in the deadliest aviation disaster before 9/11.

But the violent movement for a separate Sikh homeland — Khalistan — in the Indian state of Punjab is largely dead. Targeting its few, ineffective adherents abroad in this manner is more likely to revive it than to bury it further. If the government knows anything about the urgency of the Khalistani threat, it certainly hasn’t shared it with the public.

Let’s hope the Indian statement noting that such killings are not policy is true now — even if it wasn’t exactly the case a few months ago. There’s no persuasive realist argument for targeted killings of Sikh separatist sympathizers in the West, and the costs to our relationship with fellow democracies are swiftly adding up. Some Indians may be proud that we can project our power onto other nations’ soil. But surely many of us would be prouder if we felt no need to do so.