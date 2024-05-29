India’s election winner has a repair job waiting

By Andy Mukherjee

In pushing India’s stock market to an all-time high last week, investors seem to be drawing a smooth, straight line between a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi — their preferred and expected outcome of the ongoing general election — and soaring corporate profits. They might be ignoring an all-too-important speed bump: consumer debt.

A trifecta of slow wage growth, elevated interest rates, and heavy borrowing by the average household has weakened the spending impulse of more than 30 crore families that drives 70 per cent of gross domestic product. Equity markets aren’t too perturbed. Investors are betting on a post-election boom in private capital expenditure on the back of Rs 44 lakh crore in new infrastructure expected by Bloomberg Economics to come online by 2026, boosting India Inc.’s competitiveness and lifting the economy’s growth potential. More confident companies will also create better-paying jobs. Sooner or later, interest rates will start to decline, both at home and globally. Households’ financial crunch will ease.

Bond investors’ thinking is not too dissimilar: Unlike his opponents, the prime minister isn’t promising a dramatic expansion of the welfare state. (According to him, he has already spent Rs 33 lakh crore on cash handouts and free food for the poor in the past 10 years.) Modi will instead borrow to expand productive capacity. A cautious fiscal stance and expectations of a stable currency make India’s rupee-denominated government notes attractive. Borrowing dollars to buy Asian bonds has been unprofitable almost everywhere this year. India has been a notable exception.

Finally, not everyone agrees that households’ financial position is deteriorating. Yes, there has been an uptick in their liabilities. For only the second time on record, annual debt accumulation may have risen past 6 per cent of GDP in the financial year that ended in March, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., a Mumbai brokerage. Net financial savings have slumped to a four-decade low. But at about 40 per cent of GDP, the stock of borrowings is still low by global standards. China’s household debt is in excess of 60 per cent of the economy, while it’s more than 70 per cent in the US.